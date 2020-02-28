Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

New Zealand reports first virus patient; case linked to Iran

February 28, 2020 12:33 am
 
< a min read
      

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand health officials on Friday said the country had its first case of the new coronavirus, a person in their 60s who recently returned from Iran.

Health officials said the results of a test came through positive on Friday afternoon. The person was being treated at the Auckland City Hospital and the person’s household members had also been isolated as a precaution.

New Zealand’s Ministry of Health said in a statement it was confident the public health risk from the infection was being well managed.

Authorities said the patient arrived on an Emirates flight that landed in Auckland on Wednesday. They said anybody on the flight who had any concerns should contact health experts.

Advertisement

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the man had tested positive during a trip to Sydney, where she was meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Ross arrives in Bulgaria

Today in History

1972: Pioneer 10 spacecraft launched to Jupiter