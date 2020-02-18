Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Official: Armed corrections officer fatally shot by police

February 18, 2020 3:22 am
 
< a min read
      

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A corrections officer accused of targeting a woman he had been dating in a store parking lot was shot and killed by a police officer in Tennessee.

Travis Mullins, 29, was pronounced dead Monday evening outside a Lowe’s Home Improvement store in Greeneville, news outlets reported.

Greeneville police were called to the scene for a reported hit-and-run, said Leslie Earhart, a spokeswoman for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Mullins had left but returned to the scene armed with a gun. Officers disarmed Mullins and attempted to arrest him. He was somehow able to get another gun from his vehicle and point it at officers. A Greeneville officer then shot and killed Mullins.

Advertisement

Mullins was wearing a Cocke County Sheriff’s Office uniform at the time of his death. He was a corrections officer for the county but was off-duty at the time of the call.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cocke County Sheriff Armando Fontes said in a statement that the fatal shooting was a “sad situation.”

No officers were injured. The TBI was investigating.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|19 NDIA Patuxent River Speaker Series
2|19 Unified Data Analytics Workshop
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Oliver Tony Henry Jr. shattered color barriers in USCG

Today in History

1942: FDR orders Japanese Americans to internment camps