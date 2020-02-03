Listen Live Sports

Ohio governor delays 3 more executions amid drug shortage

February 3, 2020 1:48 pm
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delayed three additional executions as the state continues to struggle to find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.

The Republican governor’s latest warrants of reprieve were issued Friday for condemned prisoners Gregory Lott, John Stumpf, and Warren “Keith” Henness. The inmates were scheduled to die in March, April and May, respectively.

DeWine moved Lott’s and Stumpf’s executions to next year and Henness’ execution to 2022.

DeWine blamed the reprieves on the state’s inability to obtain drugs from pharmaceutical companies. DeWine has said for months that he is concerned that drug companies — which oppose the use of their drugs in executions — could pull pharmaceuticals from state hospitals to punish Ohio if it did secure their drugs and use them for lethal injection.

GOP House Speaker Larry Householder has said it may be time to reconsider capital punishment in light of the drug shortage.

The Associated Press

