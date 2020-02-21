Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Oklahoma AG to dismiss federal opioid case, refile in state

February 21, 2020 4:42 pm
 
< a min read
      

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said Friday he plans to dismiss the state’s lawsuit against three opioid distributors that has been moved to federal court and refile new lawsuits in state court.

Hunter said the move comes after McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health Inc. and AmerisourceBergen Corp. removed the state’s case from Cleveland County District Court to a federal court in Oklahoma City.

Hunter said he wants the case to be heard in Oklahoma and not consolidated with thousands of other opioid lawsuits that have been consolidated before a federal judge in Ohio.

“We want to hold these three companies accountable to Oklahomans in an Oklahoma courtroom,” Hunter said in a statement.

Advertisement

He said the state will file separate petitions against each company in state court at a later date.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

Hunter won a lawsuit last year against opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson, which was ordered to pay $465 million for its role in the opioid crisis. Both sides have appealed the judge’s ruling.

The state has also reached separate settlements with several opioid drug manufacturers.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast