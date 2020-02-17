Listen Live Sports

Operations manager at Iowa DOT named agency’s new director

February 17, 2020 5:20 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The operations manager at the Iowa Department of Transportation has been named the agency’s permanent director.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Monday she appointed Scott Marler, a 22-year veteran of the department who has worked in traffic operations, highway project development, regulatory compliance, and the natural environment.

He began the new job on Monday. He succeeds Mark Lowe who was asked to resign by Reynolds in December. She has cited her desire for a change in leadership as her only reason.

Interim Director Stuart Anderson will return to his role as director of the Planning, Programming, & Modal Division at Iowa DOT.

Marler was the director of the operations division which has oversight of the construction and materials bureau in addition to maintenance, motor vehicle enforcement and the traffic and safety bureau.

