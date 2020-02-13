Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Pittsburgh-area official makes deal in Detroit incident

February 13, 2020 11:21 am
 
< a min read
      

DETROIT (AP) — A Pittsburgh-area official accused of obstructing police at a Detroit hotel pleaded no contest Thursday to disturbing the peace and was placed on probation, prosecutors said.

The charge is a misdemeanor, and the case could be dismissed if Chelsa Wagner completes the six-month probation without any problems, the Wayne County prosecutor’s office said.

Wagner, the elected controller in Allegheny County, won’t face a second trial on a felony charge of resisting police. A jury in November couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on that charge and acquitted her of disorderly conduct.

Wagner, a Democrat, was accused of interfering with police as officers tried to remove her husband, Khari Mosley, from the Westin Book Cadillac hotel last March. They were in Detroit to attend a concert.

Advertisement

Hotel staff had called 911 to report that Mosley was unruly during a dispute over registration and a room key.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Police said Wagner was drunk in her room and that she boasted about her job in Pittsburgh. She denies being drunk.

Mosley was acquitted of misdemeanor charges in July.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|14 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
2|14 GTSC ESBG Meeting: Small Business...
2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created