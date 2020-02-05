Listen Live Sports

Poland’s presidential election set for May 10

February 5, 2020 9:18 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s next presidential election has been set for May 10 , with a run-off two weeks later if no one candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the parliament’s speaker, Elzbieta Witek, said Wednesday.

President Andrzej Duda, who is aligned with Poland’s conservative ruling party and has been leading in recent opinion polls, is looking for a second five-year term.

Since coming to power in 2015, the governing Law and Justice party has been in conflict with the European Union over new laws that give the government more control of the judicial system.

Trailing significantly behind Duda in second place is Malgorzata Kidawa-Blonska with the centrist and pro-EU opposition party Civic Platform, according to the polls.

Other presidential candidates include Szymon Holownia, a Catholic TV presenter; Wladyslaw Kosyniak-Kamysz from the agrarian Polish People’s Party; a left-wing candidate, Robert Biedron; and a far-right candidate, Krysztof Bosak.

The newly elected president will be sworn in on August 6.

