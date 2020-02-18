Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Police: Armed burglary suspect fatally shot by police

February 18, 2020 4:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Police officers in Florida fatally shot an armed suspect Tuesday near a popular tourist area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at an apartment complex after police attempted to stop a stolen vehicle a few minutes away from Universal Orlando and The Mall at Millenia, Orlando police Chief Orlando Rolón said at a news conference.

When the officer first attempted to initiate the stop, the vehicle sped away to Summerfield Apartments, where the driver abandoned the vehicle and ran away, Rolón said. Three officers chased the armed man, who pointed a gun at the officers, investigators said. The officers shot the suspect, who later died at a hospital, police said.

Rolón said security video appears to place the suspect at a nearby residential burglary that occurred shortly before the shooting.

Advertisement

Officials didn’t immediately release the names or races of the officers or the suspect.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

State law enforcement officers will investigate the shooting.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department