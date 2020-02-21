Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

1 killed in shooting at Idaho senior complex, suspect dead

February 21, 2020 11:23 am
 
< a min read
      

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — One person was killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in a Boise suburb and the suspect also died, police said.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said police found multiple victims Thursday afternoon at the complex after receiving a report of an active shooter.

A police officer was among the injured and received treatment at a hospital before being released, Joe Decker, public information officer for the Canyon County Sheriff’s office, said Friday.

Authorities did not say how the unidentified suspect died and police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

Advertisement

Decker said the sheriff’s office is leading an investigation involving an officer-involved shooting, but is not involved in investigating the crime scene. He said he didn’t have information on how many officers might have fired their weapons.

        Insight by EY: Experts address how they are transforming their agencies by addressing their mission and vision in this exclusive executive briefing.

It was not immediately clear if the victims lived at the complex and their names were not immediately made public.

“We are still early in the investigation, and information is still very preliminary,” Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joey Hoadley said.

Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Fire Control Alignment Test conducted to ensure accuracy

Today in History

1975: Former AG, White House aides sentenced to prison for Watergate cover-up