Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

President Trump makes pick for next ambassador to Canada

February 12, 2020 2:54 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has tapped a retired North Carolina physician to be the next U.S. ambassador to Canada.

Dr. Aldona Wos was nominated Tuesday to fill the role vacated by Kelly Craft, who is now the country’s ambassador to the United Nations, news outlets reported.

Wos must be confirmed by the Senate.

In 2017, Wos was appointed by Trump to the President’s Commission on White House Fellowships. She has also served as ambassador to Estonia under former President George W. Bush and as secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

Advertisement

During her time as North Carolina DHHS secretary, Wos faced challenges with the federal government over food stamps and questions about hiring practices, including an executive from her husband’s firm, The News & Observer reported.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

Wos is married to Louis DeJoy, a major GOP fundraiser and donor. Wos gave more than $760,000 to Republican candidates and causes during the 2018 election cycle, The News & Observer reported citing the Center for Responsive Politics.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|11 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 Automated ISR and Battle Management...
2|13 AFCEA DC February Luncheon
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

CGC Active finishes up two month dry dock in Seattle

Today in History

1861: First Medal of Honor action undertaken