Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Primary date error prompts officials to mail new voter cards

February 27, 2020 12:59 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials in Washington said new voter registration cards would be mailed to more than 25,000 residents after learning that incorrect information about the primary date was sent to voters.

The D.C. Board of Elections said Wednesday that 25,785 people got the wrong information, news outlets reported. Last week, officials originally said only 5,000 voters had been affected.

The primary election in Washington is June 2. An old primary date was listed in mailings of information to newly registered voters.

It was unclear when residents would receive the corrected information in the mail. A rush order was placed on new voter registration cards for affected residents, board spokeswoman LaDawne White said.

Advertisement

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound