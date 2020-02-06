Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Romania’s outgoing premier asked to form government again

February 6, 2020 2:24 pm
 
< a min read
      

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has been asked to form a new government, a day after his centrist minority government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

After holding consultations Thursday with political parties, President Klaus Iohannis selected his ally Orban.

Orban’s government lost a vote of no confidence in parliament on Wednesday over a bill that would have introduced changes to Romania’s election laws, including two-round elections in mayoral races and how Romanians living abroad can cast their votes.

Given that backdrop, there are doubts as to whether Orban will be able to form a new government, raising the prospect of early elections.

Advertisement

Elections are scheduled to be held in late 2020. Any early ballot might be possibly held in May or June.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Polls point to Orban’s National Liberal Party in the lead with around 45% support. The Social Democrats are polling at around 20%.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk