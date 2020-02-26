Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Son of Mexican cartel boss to stay in custody, pending trial

February 26, 2020 3:59 pm
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday declined to release the son of a fugitive Mexican drug kingpin pending the start of the son’s narcotics trial.

Federal prosecutors had argued last week that Ruben Oseguera was a obvious flight risk and should remain in custody. Oseguera, who was extradited overnight from Mexico before his initial court appearance on Friday, had requested extra time in order to hire a lawyer.

The new defense lawyer, Danny Onorato, opted not to oppose the government’s position, clearing the way for Oseguera’s trial to begin this Friday.

Oseguera, 30, has pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiracy to distribute large quantities of cocaine and meth, and use of a firearm in commission of a drug trafficking offense. If convicted, he faces at least 15 years in prison.

Advertisement

His father is Nemesio Oseguera, also known as “El Mencho,” is the reputed head of a Jalisco New Generation drug cartel. Nemesio Oseguera remains a fugitive; the U.S. government offering $10 million for information leading to his arrest.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how DIA and NSA create a secure and flexible infrastructure to use AI and machine learning tools in this free webinar.

The younger Oseguera, known as “El Menchito,” was arrested in 2015 and spent several years fighting extradition.

Federal prosecutor Brett Reynolds told the court last week that Jalisco New Generation is considered by the United States to be “one of the largest, most dangerous drug cartels” and that Ruben Oseguera constituted a “serious flight risk” and should remain in government custody.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound