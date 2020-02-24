Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Survey: Business economists endorse Federal Reserve policies

February 24, 2020 12:01 am
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nearly two-thirds of U.S. business economists say the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy is “about right,” a sharp contrast to President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Fed for not cutting rates more aggressively.

A survey by the National Association for Business Economics found that just 4% of economists consider the Fed’s policies to be “too restrictive” — that is, that its benchmark short-term rate should be lower. Trump has repeatedly tweeted that the Fed should cut rates to zero or even into negative territory.

One-third say short-term rates are “too stimulative” meaning they feel that rates are too low.

Last year at this time, the NABE noted, three-quarters of business economists thought the Fed was on the right track even though its benchmark rate was higher. Beginning last summer, the Fed cut its key rate three times in 2019, reducing it to a range of 1.5% to 1.75%, very low by historic standards.

Advertisement

The economists’ views contrast with Trump, who has accused the Fed of weakening the U.S. economy and has referred to Fed officials as “boneheads.”

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

The NABE’s survey showed that business economists think a recession this year is highly unlikely. Just 13% of respondents forecast a downturn in 2020, down from 42% in last year’s survey. Still, 37% foresee a recession in 2021, with the same percentage saying that one will occur sometime after 2021. The survey didn’t ask about or mention China’s viral outbreak.

The results reflect the views of 210 economists from companies, trade associations and academia. The survey was conducted from Jan. 23 through Feb. 5.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|26 Biometrics for Government & Law...
3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound