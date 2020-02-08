Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Swiss to decide fate of recent ‘anti-homophobia’ legislation

February 8, 2020 3:55 am
 
1 min read
      

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters head to the polls on Sunday to decide whether to support a measure passed in parliament to make it illegal to discriminate against people based on their sexual orientation.

Polls show solid support for what’s been billed as an “anti-homophobia” law, but opponents gathered enough signatures in a petition drive to put the issue on the ballot. Switzerland holds regular referendums that give voters a direct say in policy-making.

The referendum asks voters whether they support a legal change passed in December 2018 to strengthen the criminal and military justice codes against incitement of hatred and discrimination.

Opponents of those efforts insist such moves violate a right to freedom of opinion.

Advertisement

The measures, which expand on existing laws banning racial discrimination, would make it illegal to publicly denigrate, discriminate against or stir up hatred against people based on their sexual orientation.

        Insight by Okta: Learn how the State Department’s Directorate of Defense Trade Controls has accomplished what is believed to be nirvana when it comes to identity management during this free webinar.

Operators of restaurants, cinemas and public facilities like swimming pools, for example, would not be able to discriminate against anyone based on their sexual orientation if the measure passes.

Backers of a small political party that claims Christian values and is behind the petition argue that the parliamentary efforts would be “freedom-killing,” and insist that protections against denigration are already enshrined in Swiss law.

Supporters of the parliamentary moves say the enhancements to Swiss anti-racism laws are needed and will not prevent legitimate public debate — as long as it doesn’t stray into fomenting hate or discrimination.

Green, left-leaning and centrist parties support the enhanced protections, while the populist, right-wing Swiss People’s Party — the largest single faction in parliament — opposes them.

Results are expected around midday Sunday, after polls close. Most voters have already cast ballots through the mail.

        Federal employees need their information quickly and accurately. That's why we're here. Download our newly revamped mobile app for all the latest.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk