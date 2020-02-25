Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Thousands join in North Macedonia opposition protest

February 25, 2020 4:25 pm
 
< a min read
      

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Thousands of opposition supporters marched peacefully through North Macedonia’s capital Skopje late Tuesday to protest what they claim was interference in the judiciary by the country’s former prime minister.

The protest to the Supreme Court building was organized by the conservative main opposition VMRO-DPMNE party amid campaigning for early parliamentary elections on April 12.

The party has called for a judicial investigation into alleged abuse of power by Zoran Zaev, the center-left prime minister who stepped down last month in preparation for the elections.

The opposition’s demand followed the release of an audio recording of a conversation in which Zaev, while serving as prime minister, allegedly implied that he had prior knowledge of what a prosecutor would recommend in a politically sensitive case. VMRO-DPMNE said it got the recording form a whistle-blower.

Advertisement

Zaev has acknowledged it is his voice on the recording but insisted he said nothing improper. His Social Democrat party dismissed opposition allegations that Zaev abused his position to interfere with the judiciary.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski told protesters Tuesday that the recording showed “justice attacked by injustice.”

Zaev has handed over to a caretaker government led by his former Interior Minister, Oliver Spasovski.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|2 Washington, DC: ITAR / EAR / OFAC...
3|3 2020 Human Systems Conference
3|3 Citizen Engagement Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army honors African American Sgt. Major Christian Fleetwood

Today in History

1993: ATF raids Branch Davidian compound