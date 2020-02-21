Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Trump and first lady to tour Taj Mahal during India visit

February 21, 2020 3:16 pm
 
1 min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will tour the Taj Mahal when they visit India next week in a trip tailor-made for a president who loves grandeur and adoring crowds.

The two-day visit will begin with a Monday rally at the world’s largest cricket stadium in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state. Modi has promised Trump an epic turnout that Trump has bragged about for days.

“He told me we’ll have 7 million people between the airport and the event,” Trump told reporters Tuesday — only to boost the number by 3 million during a Thursday night rally.

After the rally, the Trumps will go to the Taj Mahal, widely considered one of the most beautiful buildings in the world. Trump rarely visits cultural sites when he travels internationally, preferring to return quickly back home. But he has had long-running business ties to India, along with the former “Trump Taj Mahal” hotel and casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, he will participate in ceremonial events and meet with government officials, business leaders, and embassy staff, followed by a dinner at the presidential palace.

        Insight by Mapbox: Federal practitioners delve into issues surrounding geospatial information and its use in applications in this exclusive executive briefing.

The official delegation will include top administration officials including Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

An administration official outlined details of the trip on a conference call with reporters, on condition that the official not be named.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 How to Deal With Imposter Syndrome
2|25 Federal Law Enforcement Conference 2020
2|25 Commercial GEOINT Workshop: Opening the...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Dr. Olivia J. Hooker was a USCG pioneer for women and minorities

Today in History

1942: Voice of America sends its first broadcast