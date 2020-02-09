Listen Live Sports

Trump lashes out at Jones, predicts GOP Senate victory

February 9, 2020 5:02 pm
 
President Donald Trump is predicting a GOP Senate victory in Alabama following Democrat Doug Jones’ vote at the impeachment trial.

Trump in a Tweet on Sunday lashed out at Jones as a “lightweight” and called his vote to convict “partisan.”

“So good to see that Republicans will be winning the Great State of Alabama Senate Seat back,” Trump wrote.

Lizzie Grams, a spokeswoman for Jones’ campaign, said the senator declined to comment. In a statement after his vote, Jones said he “reluctantly concluded” that the evidence was sufficient to convict Trump of both abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Senators are elected to make tough choices,” he said in the statement.

Jones faces reelection this fall in a heavily Republican state that Trump carried by 28 percentage points in 2016. In an upset, Jones narrowly won a special election for a vacant seat in 2017 against Republican nominee Roy Moore, who had been accused of sexual misconduct with teenagers when he was in his thirties.

