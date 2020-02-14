Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Vatican, Chinese foreign ministers hold highest-level talks

February 14, 2020 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
      

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The Vatican and Chinese foreign ministers met Friday in the highest-level encounter between the two sides following the 2018 signing of a landmark accord on Catholic bishop nominations.

The Vatican said Archbishop Paul Gallagher met with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on the sidelines of a security meeting in Munich on Friday . The Vatican and China haven’t had diplomatic relations since the 1950s.

The Vatican said the talks covered the 2018 accord, the life of Catholics in China and the country’s efforts to combat the virus that has killed hundreds and sickened thousands in China and beyond.

A Vatican statement said both sides hoped for “increased international cooperation to promote civil cohabitation and peace in the world.” Human rights and intercultural dialogue were also discussed.

Advertisement

The Vatican has been criticized by conservatives and the retired archbishop of Hong Kong, Cardinal Joseph Zen, for penning the accord, saying the Chinese government has continued to crack down on the underground Catholic faithful.

        Insight by Thundercat Technology and Dell Technologies: Technology leaders address cloud migration and optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|18 AUSA Breakfast Series - LTG Thomas A....
2|18 Vision Defense Strategic Planning Forum
2|18 SNG Live: IT Modernization
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Harlem Hellfighters, most awarded unit in WWI

Today in History

1903: Commerce Department created