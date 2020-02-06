Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Virginia launches local government exchange program

February 6, 2020 4:46 am
 
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two local governments in northern Virginia are launching an exchange program with jurisdictions in southwest and Southside Virginia under a program initiated by Gov. Ralph Northam.

The governor announced Wednesday that his local government exchange program will began on a pilot basis with an exchange between Alexandria and the city of Norton and surrounding Wise County. Loudoun County in northern Virginia will partner with the city of Danville.

Northam says the exchange program will give local government firsthand experience with the state’s diversity.

Wise County and Norton, for instance, are closer geographically to Atlanta than they are to Alexandria, a suburb of the nation’s capital.

Advertisement

The exchange program is modeled on the Sister Cities International program, which has been in place since 1956.

        Insight by Elastic: Federal cybersecurity experts share their experiences with the evolution of CDM in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|7 Power Breakfast: M&A Outlook
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk