Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Wendy’s to pay $400K to resolve child labor law allegations

February 18, 2020 4:21 pm
 
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — Fast-food chain Wendy’s has agreed to pay $400,000 to resolve allegations that it violated child labor laws by having teenage employees at dozens of Massachusetts restaurants work later and longer than allowed, the state attorney general’s office announced Tuesday.

“We are committed to being a responsible employer, with the goal that all employees have a rewarding experience as valued members of our team,” Dublin, Ohio-based Wendy’s said in a statement.

The office began investigating after a minor employed at a Wendy’s in Worcester complained that teenagers were working too late into the night and too many hours per day.

Wendy’s provided records to investigators, who found that the restaurant was violating two child labor laws by allowing 16- and 17-year old employees to work past 10 p.m. and more than nine hours per day.

Advertisement

Investigators estimated more than 2,100 violations at 46 corporate-owned Wendy’s International LLC locations across the state.

        Insight by Equinix: Learn how NGA has a better understanding of where cloud services fit in its IT modernization journey in this free webinar.

In response to the investigation, Wendy’s has changed its employee scheduling system to ensure compliance, the attorney general’s office said.

“Wendy’s came into compliance as a result of our investigation and took meaningful steps to ensure a safe and productive work environment for its young workers.” Attorney General Maura Healey said in a statement.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Boot Camp for GSA Multiple Award...
2|20 CMMC - A Small Business Forum for...
2|20 Capture the Flag
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines go hiking through Camp Wilson

Today in History

1792: Postal Service Act establishes US Post Office Department