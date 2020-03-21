Listen Live Sports

AP Week in Pictures, North America

March 21, 2020 1:11 pm
 
MARCH 14-20, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

This week’s selection includes a woman walking through a nearly empty Times Square in New York after bars and restaurants became takeout only business amid concerns over the coronavirus; a man receiving a shot in the first-stage study of a potential vaccine for COVID-19; a polling place worker using gloves outside of the Boca Raton Library during the Florida primary election; former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders greeting one another before they participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate in Washington; and spring break revelers participating in a game of chicken fight on the beach in Pompano Beach, Florida.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

