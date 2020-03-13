Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Appeals court orders new hearing in McGahn subpoena case

March 13, 2020 4:36 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The full federal appeals court in Washington, DC, said Friday that it will take up the House of Representatives bid to force former White House counsel Don McGahn to appear before Congress

The decision gives new hope to House Democrats who want McGahn’s testimony before the November elections. Arguments will be held April 28.

The order comes just two weeks after a three-judge panel of the appeals court ruled that judges have no role to play in the subpoena fight between the House and President Donald Trump over the testimony of high-ranking administration officials.

Friday’s order throws out the earlier ruling.

Advertisement

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
3|17 Corporate Conversations: Strategic...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point