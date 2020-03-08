Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

At least 26 Iraqis among killed in Syria road accident

March 8, 2020 7:19 am
 
1 min read
      

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least 26 Iraqis were among those killed in a Syrian highway accident last week, in which a fuel truck collided with passenger buses and other cars, Iraqi’s foreign ministry spokesman said Sunday.

Ahmad al-Sahhaf said at least 16 Iraqis were also injured in what he described as a “regretful” traffic accident, and not a militant attack. He said the bodies will be transported to Iraq.

Syrian state media quoted local officials saying at least 32 were killed in the accident and 77 were injured.

Iraqi politicians called for an investigation, saying the passengers were Shiite pilgrims on their way to visit shrines in Damascus, which has been largely protected from the ongoing war. But such convoys have previously come under attack from armed groups.

Advertisement

Syria’s Interior Minister Mohammed Khaled Rahmoun, who visited the area outside the capital of Damascus late Saturday, told reporters faulty brakes apparently caused the driver to lose control of the fuel truck. He said at least 15 other vehicles were damaged.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

A video from the scene of the crash showed a number of badly mangled vehicles, damaged passenger buses with broken windshields and twisted frames, while forklifts worked to remove them from the highway.

Syria’s infrastructure has been devastated by the ongoing civil war, which enters its tenth year next week.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|11 2020 ACCS-VA Conference
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|13 Presenting to the Government: How to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military working dogs honored on K9 Veterans Day

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps (War Dog Program)