Bay Area congressman in critical condition with pneumonia

March 21, 2020 8:45 pm
 
A congressman representing a San Francisco Bay Area district is in critical condition after he was hospitalized with pneumonia after he fractured a rib, his chief of staff said Saturday,

U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier was admitted to a hospital of March 13 after he fractured a rib when he fell while running, Betsy Arnold Marr said in a statement. He tested negative for the coronavirus, she said.

DeSaulnier, 67, was initially in serious condition, but his condition has since worsened to critical, Marr said.

“The doctors are doing everything they can to care for the Congressman. Mark’s family and staff appreciate your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” she said.

DeSaulnier, a Democrat, represents a district that covers much of Contra Costa County, He was elected to the House in 2014.

