Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Fed to help banks purchase muni bonds to keep credit flowing

March 20, 2020 11:15 am
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve said it would seek to hold down spiking interest rates in the state and municipal bond markets by supporting banks’ purchase of the bonds.

The Fed said Friday that it would loan money to banks that could be used to purchase highly-rated muni bonds.

Yields in the muni bond market have jumped in the recent weeks as money market funds and other investors sell those securities to raise cash.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|20 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|23 IBM Security - QRADAR Users Conference
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Honoring naval pioneer Rear Adm. Grace Hopper

Today in History

1965: LBJ sends federal troops to protect civil rights march