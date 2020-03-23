Listen Live Sports

Federal Reserve to lend up to $300B to businesses, cities

March 23, 2020 8:10 am
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — In a series of sweeping steps, the U.S. Federal Reserve will lend to small and large businesses and local governments as well as extend its bond buying programs.

The announcement Monday is part of the Fed’s ongoing efforts to support the flow of credit through an economy ravaged by the viral outbreak.

The Fed said it will set up three new lending facilities that will provide up to $300 billion by purchasing corporate bonds, buying a wider range of municipal bonds, and purchasing asset-backed securities.

It also says it will buy an unlimited amount of Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities in an effort hold down interest rates and ensure those markets function smoothly.

The Associated Press

