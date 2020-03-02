Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Frankfurt airport shuts down temporarily over drone sighting

March 2, 2020 7:36 am
 
< a min read
      

BERLIN (AP) — Frankfurt’s international airport was shut down temporarily after a drone was spotted near the facility on Monday, German federal police said.

“There are currently no departures and landings,” police said in a tweet. Police said they were investigating the situation.

A pilot reported the drone over the southern part of the airport around 11:15 a.m. Police were searching the area with the support of a helicopter, the German news agency dpa reported.

Several flights were canceled or rerouted, among them a plane with the governor of the western German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, Armin Laschet, who was returning from a visit in Israel.

Advertisement

Only a few weeks ago, Frankfurt airport had to be shut down for about an hour because of a drone sighting and in 2019, some 28 drone sightings were reported there, dpa wrote.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise