George Mason names conflict resolution program for Carters

March 11, 2020 4:13 am
 
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — George Mason University has named its well-regarded conflict resolution program for Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

The Fairfax, Va.,-based university announced Tuesday that its School for Conflict Analysis and Resolution is now called the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter School for Peace and Conflict Resolution.

The school says the name change recognizes the former president’s work during and after his presidency to mediate international conflicts and promote peace. Carter won the Nobel Peace Prize after helping broker a peace deal between Egypt and Israel at Camp David.

More than 2,000 students have graduated from the program since it launched in 1981.

The name change is part of a $10 million fundraising campaign that so far has garnered $4.4 million.

