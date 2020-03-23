Listen Live Sports

How major US stock indexes fared Monday

March 23, 2020 4:41 pm
 
Wall Street ended another turbulent day mostly lower as investors wait to see if Democrats and Republicans can settle their differences on an economic rescue package. Major indexes ended down about 3% Monday, having been down as much as 5%.

Markets got a brief bump following the latest announcement of support from the Federal Reserve. The Fed said it would buy as much government debt as needed to help markets operate smoothly and lend money to businesses and local governments, but the gains quickly vanished.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index fell 67.52 points, or 2.9%, to 2,237.4.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 582.05 points, or 3%, to 18,591.93.

The Nasdaq fell 18.85 points, or 0.3%, to 6,860.67.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 11.49 points, or 1.1%, to 1,002.40.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 993.38 points, or 30.7%.

The Dow is down 9,946.51 points, or 34.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,111.93 points, or 23.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 666.07 points, or 39.9%.

