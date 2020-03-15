Listen Live Sports

How reporters or members of the public can access legal help

Some legal resources for reporters, local news organizations and members of the public who seek access to public records and meetings:

— Legal Assistance: The Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press is placing attorneys in Colorado, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Tennessee to provide legal support to news organizations seeking records or access. https://www.rcfp.org/local/

— Hotline: The First Amendment Coalition has a free hotline for journalists and members of the public. They can exchange messages with questions about public access to information in California and the federal court system. The Reporters Committee has a similar hotline.

