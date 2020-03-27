Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

India’s central bank cuts benchmark rate to decade-low 4.4%

March 27, 2020 1:41 am
 
< a min read
      

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s central bank on Friday cut its key interest rate by a sizable 75 basis points to 4.4% from 5.15% to ease financing troubles caused by the coronavirus outbreak and help revive the economy.

That’s the lowest benchmark rate the Reserve Bank of India has charged on lending to commercial banks, its so-called “repo rate,” since March 2010.

The announcement by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das came a day after India’s finance ministry announced a 1.7 trillion ($22 billion) economic stimulus package. The package included delivering grains and lentil rations for three months to 800 million people, some 60% of the world’s second-most populous country.

The RBI held a monetary policy committee meeting nearly a week early to cope with the disruptions to the economy due to a three-week lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The RBI will also allow banks a 3-month moratorium on payments of installments on loans.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|26 Defense Supply Chain Summit
3|26 Advanced Capture Management Training
3|26 Young AFCEA Bethesda Winter IT Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Deployable Tactical Operations System ready for response

Today in History

1804: Navy gives Thomas Jefferson 'mammoth loaf' of bread