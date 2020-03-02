Listen Live Sports

Israel missile hits car in Syria after sniper attack attempt

March 2, 2020 10:43 am
 
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli forces on Monday fired a missile at a car on the edge of Syria’s Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, after the vehicle was allegedly used in an attempted sniper attack from inside Syria.

There was no immediate word on casualties.

Syrian state TV described the Israeli missile attack in the village of Ein Tinneh, near the town of Quneitra, as an “aggression.”

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the car belonged to a pro-government militia, and was destroyed.

The strike took place on election day in Israel, where voters will decide whether longtime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stays in power. Netanyahu has tried to portray himself as a statesman who is uniquely qualified to lead the country through challenging times.

The missile attack came days after an Israeli drone hit a car in southern Syria and killed one person, according to Syrian state TV. The Observatory said the targeted man was an anti-Israel operative.

In recent years, Israel has repeatedly carried out airstrikes in Syria against targets belonging to Iran and its regional proxies. One airstrike last month killed two members of the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, which is backed by Iran.

The Associated Press

