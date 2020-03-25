Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Judge orders environmental review of Dakota Access pipeline

March 25, 2020 2:13 pm
 
< a min read
      

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday ordered the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct a full environmental review of the Dakota Access pipeline, nearly three years after it began carrying oil.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg wrote that the easement approval for the pipeline remains “highly controversial” under federal environmental law, and a more extensive review is necessary than the environmental assessment that was done.

The pipeline was the subject of months of protests, sometimes violent, near the Standing Rock reservation that straddles the North Dakota-South Dakota border. The Standing Rock tribe continued to press litigation against the pipeline even after it began carrying oil from North Dakota across several states to a shipping point in Illinois.

Boasberg ordered both parties to submit briefs on whether the pipeline should continue operating during the period of the new environmental review.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Technology News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Advanced Proposal Management Training
3|25 FedHealth Conference 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard crew releases 30 sea turtles back in the ocean

Today in History

1957: US Customs seizes 'Howl' on grounds of obscenity