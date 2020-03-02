Listen Live Sports

Kosovo lays out prospect of tariff cut on Serb goods

March 2, 2020 7:58 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister on Monday sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump informing him that his country will gradually lift a 100% tariff on Serb and Bosnian goods as a goodwill gesture ahead of resuming discussions with Serbia.

In the letter, which was also addressed to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Albin Kurti said the phasing out will begin on March 15. In return, he wants Serbia to stop blocking Kosovo’s recognition and from joining international organisations.

If Serbia complies, he said Kosovo will abolish its 100% tariff on all Serbian goods. However, the 100% tariff will be reimposed in mid-June if Belgrade does not positively respond.

Serbia’s President Aleksandar Vucic has described Kurti’s move as a trick.

Serbia refuses to accept Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence.

