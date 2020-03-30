Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Lufthansa puts 27,000 workers on short hours

March 30, 2020 1:51 pm
 
1 min read
      

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German airline Lufthansa is putting 27,000 of its 35,000 employees on short hours under a government support program that will ensure they get most of their pay while the virus outbreak reduces air traffic.

The company also said in a news release Monday that top managers and board members would forego part of their pay for at least six months.

The company said the short work hours agreed upon with employee representatives covers cabin and ground staff. A separate agreement with pilots has not yet been reached.

Under the agreements, the airline will use a government program that pays 60% of the salary of employees, 67% for those with children, and the company will top them up to up to 90% of net salary.

Advertisement

“We want to secure the jobs of our employees in these difficult and unusual times,” the airlines’ human resources chief, Michael Niggemann, said in a statement. “Our goal remains to avoid redundancies.”

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

The German short-work program enabled companies to retain employees during a shutdown that is temporary and not the fault of the company. It was widely used during the 2009 recession. It supported 1.5 million workers in 2009, limiting unemployment during the recession.

German officials say they expect 2.35 million workers to take advantage of the wage subsidy program this year.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC