Man stabbed, killed at Pentagon Metro station

March 16, 2020 2:04 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A man has died after being stabbed at the Pentagon Metrorail station.

The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority says the stabbing occurred on the Pentagon station’s lower platform around 9 a.m. Monday.

Metro Transit Police as well as the Pentagon force Protection Agency responded to the scene.

The victim, an adult male, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Metro officials said their investigation is ongoing but they have information on a possible suspect.

The station was closed Monday as police investigated.

