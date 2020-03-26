Listen Live Sports

Man, woman fatally shot by officers in Florida

March 26, 2020 6:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Florida police officers responding to a disturbance fatally shot a man and woman Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting occurred near the Halifax River in Ormond Beach, police spokesman Keith Walker said in an email. Investigators weren’t immediately releasing details about what led to the shooting.

Five officers fired their weapons, police said. None were injured. They’ve been placed on administrative leave.

State law enforcement officials will investigate the shooting.

Ormond Beach is located just north of Daytona Beach.

