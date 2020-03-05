Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Maryland governor reports first three cases of coronavirus

March 5, 2020 9:47 pm
 
< a min read
      

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan declared a state of emergency on Thursday after health officials confirmed the state’s first three positive cases of the new coronavirus strain.

In a statement, Hogan said the cases were confirmed by the state’s Public Health Laboratory in Baltimore.

At a news conference later in the evening, Hogan said the patients are a married couple in their 70s and an unrelated woman in her 50s. All three live in Montgomery County near the nation’s capital, and are in isolation in their homes, officials said.

The governor said the patients contracted the virus while traveling overseas and are in good condition, but it wasn’t immediately disclosed where the three had traveled.

Advertisement

“This is serious, but this is what our state has been actively preparing for,” Hogan said at the news conference.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

In his statement, Hogan encouraged residents not to panic, “but to take this seriously and to stay informed as we continue to provide updates.”

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange...
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USO entertainers perform at Fort Wainwright

Today in History

1864: President Lincoln signs Ulysses S. Grant’s commission to command the U.S. Army