Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Meadows resigns House seat, starts at White House on Tuesday

March 30, 2020 1:08 pm
 
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rep. Mark Meadows is resigning his congressional seat effective 5 p.m. Monday as he assumes the post of White House chief of staff.

Meadows will officially take over the White House post Tuesday.

Even while he held his House seat these last several weeks, the North Carolina Republican has been the de facto chief of staff. Meadows represented Trump in Senate negotiations on the $2.2 trillion economic rescue package to lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and he has been a regular presence in the White House in recent weeks.

Meadows is Trump’s fourth chief of staff, taking over for Mick Mulvaney, who served as the acting chief of staff since January 2019.

Advertisement

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|30 Digital Transformation Summit
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot in DC