Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Mexico requests extradition of former oil company chief

March 24, 2020 5:33 pm
 
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s government has formally requested the extradition of the former head of the state-owned oil company from Spain, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

Emilio Lozoya, former head of Pemex, was arrested in February in southern Spain. Mexico had been pursuing Lozoya through Europe for months over allegations of approving an illegal contract while he was at Pemex.

Lozoya has always denied taking bribes.

A Spanish court ruled last month that Lozoya posed a flight risk and would remain jailed while his extradition case was heard. When he was arrested in the southeastern Spanish port of Malaga, Lozoya had a driver’s license bearing his photograph but a different name, according to the court statement.

Advertisement

Lozoya was the director of Pemex between 2012 and 2016, during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto. He was also a key figure in Peña Nieto’s presidential campaign.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: Federal cloud practitioners share their updated strategies for the cloud journey in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|23 Government Performance Summit 2020
3|24 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
3|24 Missile Defense Day on the Hill...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Gerald R. Ford achieves 1000th aircraft arrestment, launch

Today in History

1958: Elvis drafted into the Army