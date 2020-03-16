Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Mississippi judge shot, critically wounded near courthouse

March 16, 2020 3:01 pm
 
< a min read
      

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — A judge has been shot and critically wounded outside a courthouse in Mississippi, police said.

Chancery Judge Charlie Smith was shot Monday morning in the parking lot outside the Lauderdale County Courthouse in downtown Meridian, WTOK-TV reported.

Smith was getting out of truck to go inside the courthouse when the gunfire happened, Meridian Police Lt. Rita Jack said.

Investigators had no immediate suspect or description of a vehicle that might have been involved, Jack told The Meridian Star. Police planned to review surveillance video of the area, the newspaper reported.

Advertisement

The judge was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound near his abdomen. Police believe one shot was fired, Jack said.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|17 Closing the Deal: How to Win in...
3|17 Google Cloud Platform Fundamentals: Big...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First combatant vessel named in honor of a naval woman

Today in History

1802: US Military Academy established at West Point