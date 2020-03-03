Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Nepal’s prime minister in hospital to get kidney transplant

March 3, 2020 2:33 am
 
< a min read
      

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Nepal’s popular communist prime minister is in the hospital awaiting his second kidney transplant after months of illness.

Khadga Prasad Oli, 69, was admitted to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu on Monday night. He said in a video message to citizens the surgery will be done on Wednesday.

Local media say a relative is donating a kidney to Oli. Nepal’s laws require a donor and recipient to be related and for no monetary transaction to be involved.

Oli has long suffered from kidney illness and has made several trips to India and Thailand for treatment.

Advertisement

He underwent his first kidney transplant in 2007 in New Delhi.

        Insight by Atlassian: A new Federal News Network survey of federal employees showed how the deep roots of DevSecOps have anchored themselves in the soil of project and program management.

Oli became prime minister in 2018 after the Communist alliance swept parliamentary elections. He was prime minister in 2015 also and has been elected to parliament four times.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 Resilience: The Art of Failure,...
3|10 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
3|10 GEOINTeraction Tuesday
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army goes digital to exceed recruitment goals

Today in History

1820: President Monroe signs the Missouri Compromise