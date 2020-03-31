Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Athens roads shut after machine part mistaken for WWII shell

March 31, 2020 9:34 am
 
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Roads near Greece’s parliament building in central Athens were cordoned off for hours Tuesday due to a bomb scare that turned out to be a false alarm.

Authorities said several streets around Syntagma Square, in front of parliament, were blocked to traffic and pedestrians after a crew doing excavation work for a water main maintenance found what was initially believed to be a World War II-era mortar shell.

A bomb-disposal team from the Greek army determined it was a rusting machine part used by the power utility. Police reopened the roads that were blocked for about three hours.

Circulation restrictions are already in effect in Athens and across Greece due to the coronavirus crisis.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Health News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|29 World Health Care Congress (WHCC20)
3|31 31st Annual NDIA SO/LIC Symposium...
3|31 TSPi Public Sector Series: Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USNS Mercy has started receiving patients

Today in History

1933: Congress authorizes Civilian Conservation Corps to ease unemployment