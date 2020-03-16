Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

Slovakia’s president to swear in new coalition government

March 16, 2020 12:09 pm
 
1 min read
      

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — Slovakia is set to have a new government after the country’s president agreed on Monday to swear in a coalition led by the winning party in the parliamentary election.

President Zuzana Caputova said she would appoint on Saturday a four-party coalition led by Igor Matovic whose center-right populist opposition group Ordinary People captured 25% of the Feb. 29 vote.

The pro-western Matovic, 46, has made fighting corruption the central tenet of his campaign.

Matovic struck a deal to govern with the pro-business Freedom and Solidarity party; the conservative For People, a party established by former President Andrej Kiska; and We Are Family, a populist right-wing group that is allied with France’s far-right National Rally party.

Advertisement

Ordinary People will be the dominant party in the coalition with eight members in the Cabinet, including among others the post of the prime minister and the ministers of defense, finance, health and interior.

        Insight by Leidos: Technology experts provide a glimpse into how federal agencies are going about network transformation in this exclusive executive briefing.

Freedom and Solidarity will control three ministries, For People will have two and We Are Family will be in charge of two ministries and will have a deputy prime minister post.

We Are Family chairman Boris Kollar will become Parliament’s speaker.

The victory for Ordinary People ended the reign of a long-dominant but scandal-tainted leftist party. Analysts said that showed a strong desire by voters to end corruption.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|16 CoSN Annual Conference
3|18 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
3|18 Palo Alto Networks Ultimate Test Drive
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NY National Guard clean toys as part of COVID-19 response

Today in History

1959: Eisenhower signs Hawaii Admission Act