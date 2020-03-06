Listen Live Sports

Small plane crashes into Florida neighborhood; pilot dead

March 6, 2020 3:42 pm
 
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A pilot died when his small plane struck a tree when it crashed Friday in a Florida neighborhood, authorities said.

Boynton Beach police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater said the pilot was the only person aboard the single-engine plane when it crashed behind a home at 1:15 p.m. The pilot’s name has not been released.

Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said the Grumman American AA-5 had departed from Lantana Airport, about 3 miles (5 kilometers) north of the crash site in Palm Beach County.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

