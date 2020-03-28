South Korea says North Korea has fired projectile into sea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile into the sea.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectile launched on Sunday morning flew into the waters off the North’s east coast.

It gave no further details.

In recent weeks, North Korea has fired a slew of missiles and artillery shells in an apparent effort to upgrade its military capability amid deadlocked nuclear talks with the United States.

The nuclear talks remain stalled since the breakdown of a second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump in Vietnam in early 2019.

