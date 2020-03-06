Correction: Virginia-Renewable Energy story

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a story March 5, 2020, about energy legislation, The Associated Press erroneously reported state regulators’ estimate of rate increases associated with the newly approved bill. The State Corporation Commission has predicted the bill would result in a monthly minimum increase for the typical residential customer’s bill of $27.80 for the years 2027-2030.

