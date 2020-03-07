Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Government News
 
...

UBS Bank won’t fund new offshore Arctic oil, gas projects

March 7, 2020 11:52 pm
 
1 min read
      

KENAI, Alaska (AP) — A multinational investment bank has ended support for offshore drilling in the Arctic amid efforts to tackle climate change, a move that could affect future funding for oil and gas projects in Alaska, a newspaper said.

Switzerland-based UBS Bank joined several other investment companies in pulling funding and support for new offshore projects in the region, the Anchorage Daily News reported Friday.

The firm has “committed to no longer provide financing where the stated use of proceeds is for new offshore oil projects in the Arctic,” the bank said in a statement.

Multiple U.S. banks including Wells Fargo & Company, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase have also announced similar policy shifts stating they were no longer supporting new projects in the region.

Advertisement

More company investors have pulled support since the world’s largest asset manager BlackRock urged companies in January to emphasize steps they are taking to combat climate change, the newspaper said.

        Insight by Oracle and Intel: SEC, National Science Foundation and USPTO share their journeys to delivering the mission in the cloud in this free webinar.

An analysis of banks conducted by environmental group Rainforest Action Network revealed that UBS Bank invested about $300 million in Arctic oil and gas projects between 2016 and 2018.

The announcements highlight efforts to consider the affects the projects have on the environment amid concerns from Alaska Native groups and conservation organizations. But some have argued these new policies could hurt projects that Alaska relies on for future revenue.

Major oil companies in Alaska are not dependent on banks for their projects because they often use their own cash flow or sell assets, but the announcements could make it difficult for smaller operators to receive loans to borrow money for future plans, said Larry Persily, former federal coordinator for Alaska gas line projects under President Barack Obama.

Low oil prices could also threaten projects in Alaska, he said.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News U.S. News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|10 23rd AIAA International Space Planes...
3|11 Code for America Summit
3|11 2020 DoD Information Warfare Symposium
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

NC National Guard members stand in the Caribbean sunset

Today in History

1993: First female US attorney general sworn in