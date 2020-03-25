Update on the latest business

FINANCIAL MARKETS

Wall Street looks for first back-to-back gain in six weeks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are moving higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street in another day of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 was up more than 2% after drifting up and down through the morning. Travel-related stocks are a bright spot, bouncing back from lows as investors bargain hunt. Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and Royal Caribbean are up double digits, while hotel operators including InterContinental Hotels, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International have single-digit gains.

If the market ends higher, it would mark the first back-to-back gain since a brutal sell-off began last month.

Stocks surged to historic gains on Tuesday as a deal neared in Washington on the virus relief package. Investors expect markets to remain volatile until the number of new cases peaks.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-UNEMPLOYMENT

Coronavirus closures push new US jobless claims sky high

UNDATED (AP) — New unemployment benefit claims are rising to levels unseen in recent U.S. history as a result of coronavirus concerns. States have reported receiving tens of thousands of new claims for unemployment insurance last week. Official figures are to be released Thursday, and some economists project that new claims could reach 3 million nationwide. Some laid-off workers have encountered delays in filing claims because of overloaded websites and phone systems. Some states are warning that it could take longer than the normal two to three weeks to receive unemployment payments because of the sudden surge in claims.

DURABLE GOODS

US big-ticket factory orders up 1.2% in February

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods rose by a solid amount in February, but the gain came before the coronavirus had shut down much of the country.

The Commerce Department said Wednesday durable goods orders rose 1.2% last month, rebounding from January when orders had shown a tiny 0.1% gain. However, with all the shutdowns that have occurred as authorities try to deal with the coronavirus, economists are looking for weak reports in coming months.

The durable goods report showed that the 1.2% February gain which pushed total orders to a seasonally adjusted $249.4 billion, was the best performance since a 2.8% advance in December.

A key category that serves as a proxy for businesses plans on investment fell by 0.8% in February after a 1% rise in January. This category, which has been weak over the past year, had fallen 0.8% in December.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-HEALTH INSURERS

Aetna waives patient payments for coronavirus hospital stays

UNDATED (AP) — One of the nation’s biggest health insures is waiving patient payments for hospital stays tied to the coronavirus. CVS Health’s Aetna said Wednesday that many of its customers will not have to make co-payments or other forms of cost sharing if they wind up admitted to a hospital in the insurer’s provider network. The move could save those patients thousands of dollars, depending on their coverage. The waiver lasts through June 1. It applies to the insurer’s 3.6 million customers who have individual insurance or get their coverage through a fully-insured plan offered by a small business.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONGRESS

White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and Senate leaders of both political parties have reached agreement on a $2 trillion measure to rush aid to businesses, workers and a health care system slammed by the coronavirus pandemic. The urgently needed measure is the largest economic rescue measure in history. The Senate is likely to pass the measure Wednesday afternoon. In the House, leaders hope to clear the measure for President Donald Trump’s signature by a voice vote without having to call lawmakers back to Washington, but that may prove challenging. The bill is sure to be opposed by some conservatives upset at its cost and scope. Some House liberals are restless as well.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-EUROPE-ECONOMY

As outbreak blows up finances, a limit to EU solidarity

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is taking unprecedented action to help member countries endure the massive cost of to keeping people and businesses alive through the virus outbreak. Some nations, however, are resisting the idea of shared borrowing to cover the heavy costs – suggesting that even during this crisis there are limits to solidarity in a bloc that is trying to reaffirm itself after Brexit. EU leaders are expected to address the issue in a videoconference summit on Thursday. That could shed some light on just how far EU nations will go to help each other through a health and economic crisis unlike any in living memory in the region.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BUSINESS FALLOUT

Business fallout: Nissan factories to shut in Africa, India

UNDATED (AP) — The outbreak of the coronavirus that emerged in China in December has dealt an unprecedented shock to the global economy as it continues to spread across the world. Here is a look at some of the latest developments Wednesday:

— Attorneys general from 33 states are asking online sales and retail companies to aggressively monitor price gouging by third-party sellers on their websites. Consumers have complained since the start of the virus outbreak that prices online for certain household essentials, like toilet paper, sanitizers and wipes, have skyrocketed. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and 33 other attorneys general are requesting that Amazon, Facebook, ebay, Walmart and Craigslist should actively keep an eye out on their sites for illegal price hikes and put procedures in place to keep more from happening in the future.

— Target, which has been aggressively remodeling and opening new stores, has significantly rolled back those plans. Target said Wednesday it will remodel 130 stores this year, less than half of 300 it has planned. It will open only 15 to 20 smaller format stores this year, down from the 36 it had hoped to. It will also push back plans to incorporate fresh food and alcohol in its online pickup service. The Minneapolis company says it is absorbing rising costs, including higher pay for workers. Target expects an additional $300 million in costs this quarter from a $2 bump in hourly pay, and increased investments in online operations. The company withdrew its annual and quarterly financial guidance and suspended its share repurchase program to raise much-needed cash.

— The Mortgage Bankers Association reported that mortgage applications plunged 29.4% last week. People trying to sell homes have canceled showings during the outbreak and because closings are done in person, economists expect sales will decline sharply. Also, despite additional cuts to benchmark interest rates by the U.S. Federal Reserve, mortgage rates have actually been rising. Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting, says that’s partially because lenders amid the outbreak are wrestling with capacity issues, backlogs in the pipeline, and the challenge of working remotely in real estate.

— Japanese automaker Nissan Motor Co. says it is closing factories in Africa, India and the Middle East and having office staff in those regions work from home. The moves are in line with advice and “guidance” of governments and are intended to safeguard staff, customers and the public, the company said. It said production at its Alliance plant in Chennai, India (Renault Nissan Automotive India Private, Ltd) stopped on Monday until further notice. Operations will be suspended at Nissan’s Rosslyn plant in Pretoria, South Africa, and the company’s facility in Giza, Egypt will also stop production for two weeks, it said.

— One in five companies surveyed by the American Chamber of Commerce in China expects delays in resuming normal business to last through the second half of this year. About one-fifth of the 199 companies surveyed March 13-18 said they are back to normal after the Communist Party declared victory over the coronavirus and began easing travel and other controls. Three-fifths expect to resume normal operations by the end of April. About 45% of companies in technology and services expect a “moderate to strong additional impact” in China due to the virus spreading worldwide.

— The delay of the Olympics until 2021 could have major financial consequences for its U.S. broadcaster, NBCUniversal. NBC paid $4.48 billion for the four Games between 2014 and 2020 and has sold $1.25 billion in ads for the Tokyo Olympics. NBC’s parent, Comcast, said this month that it has language in its contracts and insurance that help protect it financially. But it will miss out on the ad sales-driven profits — those were $250 million for the 2016 Rio Olympics — and a chance to promote its upcoming streaming service, Peacock, as well as its other shows and movies.

— Canada’s second-biggest airline says almost half its employees are leaving amid the pandemic. WestJet says 6,900 employees are leaving the company, 90% of them voluntarily. The company had 14,000 employees before the announcement. The departures include early retirements and both voluntary and involuntary layoffs. The Calgary, Alberta-based carrier has canceled all international flights for 30 days and, like its larger rival Air Canada, reduced domestic capacity.

— In Germany, authorities will block seasonal workers from many countries from entering the country starting on Wednesday. News agency dpa reported that the measure applies to people from most countries outside Europe’s passport-free travel area as well as some other nations such as Austria and Poland, on whose borders checks have been reintroduced. Last year, German farmers employed nearly 300,000 seasonal workers, many from eastern Europe.

— Hotel and home-sharing companies are offering free or discounted rooms to medical workers around the world. Oyo Hotels, headquartered in India, said doctors, nurses and other medical personnel can stay at any of its 300 properties in the United States for free. France’s AccorHotels has offered up to 2,000 beds to the French government to house the homeless. AccorHotels is also offering free stays for medical workers. In Manchester, England, two hotels owned by former soccer stars are offering 176 free beds for medical workers. Home-sharing company Airbnb says hosts in France will house medical workers for free. The company said 1,500 hosts offered homes within hours of the announcement. Airbnb made a similar offer in Italy last week, where 2,500 homes have been offered. In some cases, hotels are also being used as medical facilities.

VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HOTELS

Chicago uses hotels for quarantine to ease hospital demand

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago’s plan to reserve at least 1,000 hotel rooms for coronavirus patients through partnerships with five hotels is the first such strategy unveiled in the U.S. But it’s unlikely to be the last. Government officials nationwide are searching for ways to relieve pressure on hospitals concerned about reserving space and equipment for people with severe symptoms of COVID-19. In Chicago, hotel workers won’t interact with patients but they will get training on cleaning linens and handling food or trash. City officials say the rooms are intended for people with mild symptoms who could spread the virus by returning home.

FORD RECALL

Ford recalls 268K cars in North America to fix door latches

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 268,000 cars in North America to fix doors that could open unexpectedly or may not close.

The recall covers the 2014 through 2016 Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ, and the 2014 and 2015 Ford Fiesta. Cars in Mexico, U.S. territories and 16 states with high temperatures are affected.

Ford says a lever in the door latch can crack and fail. Typically doors won’t close when it fails, but customers may be able to latch it after repeated attempts. If that happens, the doors could open while the cars are in motion.

Ford says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem. Dealers will replace the side door latches. Owners will be notified starting May 4.

